Northern premiers issued a joint statement today calling for federal investment and attention to address the increased pace of climate change in Canada’s North.

“Climate change is disproportionately impacting our Arctic communities, making it imperative to invest in long-term sustainable solutions,” said Nunavut premier P.J. Akeeagok.

“We call on the government of Canada to support renewable energy and climate change mitigation efforts in Nunavut so we can continue to be stewards of our land.”

Areas targeted include climate-resilient infrastructure, emergency preparedness, preservation of cultural identity, Northern knowledge, capacity building and research, as well as alternative and renewable energy resources.

Northwest Territories premier Caroline Cochrane emphasized the importance of speaking as one unified Northern bloc.

“Northern leaders know that our voices can get lost in the national conversation,” she said.

“That’s why it is so important for us to speak with regional unity and clarity – to ensure that Northern and Indigenous concerns, and solutions – are given the weight they deserve.”