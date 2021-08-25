The Dene Nation chief election and general assembly have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the NWT.

Initially scheduled to take place in Fort Simpson Sept. 14 to 16, the date and location of the election and Assembly will be determined at a later date by the executive committee.

For now, all election related activities, including campaigning and the like, will be suspended until rescheduling.

Gerald Antione of Liidlii Kue First Nation is challenging inclument national chief Norman Yakeleya.