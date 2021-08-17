There are now 34 confirmed and six probable cases in the territory, according to public health officials.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) said Aug. 16 there are 21 confirmed cases in the Sahtu region: Fort Good Hope, six in Yellowknife, two in Colville Lake and one each in Inuvik and Délı̨nę.

There are also three other confirmed COVID-19 cases in the territory not related to the Sahtu 0utbreak, one each in Norman Wells, Hay River and Yellowknife.

There are no hospitalizations for any of the confirmed cases and the variant for each remains unknown.

There are a number of new public exposure dates and locations in Yellowknife, including Wal-Mart, The Black Knight, Tim Hortons, Rochdi’s Independent Grocer, Boston Pizza, the Tree of Peace as well as in Fort Good Hope and Délı̨nę. The duration of the exposure window varies from a brief stop to 30 minutes to two hours to “all night” in the case of the Knight on Saturday, Aug. 14 (and most of Friday night, too). They are detailed on the GNWT’s website with instructions on what you should do if you were at any of the identified places at those times.