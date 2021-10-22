The health authority is reminding those applying for exemptions to vaccine mandates that there are only two reasons public health will issue a medical vaccine exemption:
- a severe allergic reaction to a previous dose of the vaccine (anaphylaxis)
- inflammation of the heart or thin wall surrounding the heart as a result of a previous dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, referred to medically as myocarditis or pericarditis
When someone is seeking exemption because of a severe allergic reaction to a previous dose, the health authority says it will issue a temporary exemption until the individual can see an allergist who will oversee future jabs.
“NTHSSA providers will not issue vaccine exemptions for non-medical reasons, such as religious belief, personal objection to vaccines, or any other reason,” the public notice posted by the Health Authority on Oct. 21 reads.
The Northwest Territories Human Rights Commission issued a statement on Oct. 8 advising that vaccine mandates are not a violation of Charter rights.
“A person who chooses not to get vaccinated because of a personal choice or singular belief, is not protected under the NWT Human Rights Act, and does not have the right under the Act to be accommodated,” the statement reads.