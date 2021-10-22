The health authority is reminding those applying for exemptions to vaccine mandates that there are only two reasons public health will issue a medical vaccine exemption:

a severe allergic reaction to a previous dose of the vaccine (anaphylaxis)

inflammation of the heart or thin wall surrounding the heart as a result of a previous dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, referred to medically as myocarditis or pericarditis

When someone is seeking exemption because of a severe allergic reaction to a previous dose, the health authority says it will issue a temporary exemption until the individual can see an allergist who will oversee future jabs.

“NTHSSA providers will not issue vaccine exemptions for non-medical reasons, such as religious belief, personal objection to vaccines, or any other reason,” the public notice posted by the Health Authority on Oct. 21 reads.

READ: Public Notice – Medical Vaccine Exemptions, Travel and Workplace Testing

The Northwest Territories Human Rights Commission issued a statement on Oct. 8 advising that vaccine mandates are not a violation of Charter rights.

“A person who chooses not to get vaccinated because of a personal choice or singular belief, is not protected under the NWT Human Rights Act, and does not have the right under the Act to be accommodated,” the statement reads.