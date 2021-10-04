A hearing into a complaint about the conduct of embattled MLA Steve Norn was to begin this morning, but Norn was nowhere to be found.

His lawyer, Steven Cooper, said on his behalf that the member for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh was experiencing an “emergent medical issue.”

He did not elaborate on Norn’s condition as he requested an adjournment until the afternoon to provide time for him to get “medical documentation” from the health-care system. Cooper said he had been trying to get more information about Norn’s condition from a doctor, specifically, whether Norn would be able to attend the hearing.

The matter was adjourned to 2 p.m. The sole adjudicator overseeing the hearing, R.L. Barclay, advised Cooper when the session resumed he would have to explain why Norn wasn’t there.

When the hearing resumed, Cooper had no more proof of Norn’s condition, so a visibly annoyed Barclay declared that the hearing would go on without him.

He said he had arrived at the “inescapable conclusion” that his non-appearance was a “further delaying tactic.

“This hearing will now proceed,” he said. “I was going to say ‘good morning, but it’s now afternoon.’”

Barclay said Cooper had written 19 letters in the lead-up to the hearing, many of them asking for a delay, some calling for the disqualification of his special counsel (another lawyer helping Cooper with the hearing) and for Barclay’s own removal.

The hearing continues, with Barclay’s special counsel, Maurice Laprairie, making opening remarks.

Norn is under scrutiny for possibly violating a code of conduct applicable to MLAs. Norn is accused of not self-isolating for a full 14 days upon returning from Alberta in April and “misleading the public regarding his compliance with the self-isolation order.”

Barclay, who described his role as a “fancy word for judge,” is limited to making recommendations to the Legislative Assembly. The possibilities include taking no action, reprimanding Norn, fining him as much as $25,000, suspending him for as long as a month, or declaring his seat vacant.

These actions would have to be taken by MLAs.

This story will be updated.