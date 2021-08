Steve Norn, the Northwest Territories MLA charged with violating public health rules, pleaded not guilty through his lawyer in court in Yellowknife Aug. 3.

Norn’s defence lawyer, Jay Bran, was there on his behalf.

The plea occurred on August 3 at the Explorer Hotel at around 10:30 am, where Judge Gurmail Gill was in attendance.

Norn was charged by officials with two counts of failure to isolate from other persons under the Public Health Act.

Norn is scheduled to appear next Aug. 24.