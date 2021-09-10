Polling locations for the upcoming federal election are being reviewed amid the new indoor gathering limits,Elections Canada spokesperson Diane Benson said Sept. 9.

Chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola announced the limits on Sept. 8 for Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, Dettah and Behchokǫ̀ as COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

RELATED REPORTING: Indoor gatherings limited to 25 for two weeks, NWT health system at ‘pivotal’ point: minister

“If needed, alternative (voting) sites will be found,” Benson said.

Elections Canada sets a number of pandemic safety measures at its polling stations, including mandatory masking for voters and poll workers, availability of hand sanitizer and physical distancing, according to its website.

Only one poll worker sits behind a desk behind a plexiglass barrier at stations as well.

Advance voting in Yellowknife takes place inside the Centre Square Mall and Centre Ice Plaza on Sept. 10 to 13 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.