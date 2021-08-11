Two Yellowknife Mounties have been charged with assault.

The incident took place Oct. 14, 2020, according to the RCMP. On that day, Const. Francesca Bechard and Cpl. Jason Archer were lodging a woman in cells. A senior officer reported the incident, which was not described by police in a news release, and the officer in charge of the Yellowknife detachment ordered an investigation.

“Alberta RCMP, as an outside independent police agency, conducted and completed this investigation,” according to NWT RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon. “The completed investigation was later sent to the independent Public Prosecution Service (Crown Prosecution) for evaluation. The Crown has recommended charges.”

Each officer faces one count of assault. The charges against them have not been proven in court. Both officers continue to work in the Yellowknife detachment. They’re scheduled to appear in territorial court Sept. 14.