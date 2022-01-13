There are now 1,197 active Covid-19 cases in the Northwest Territories.

Official GNWT data updated online Wednesday evening, Jan. 12 indicate 125 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Of the total, 622 are in Yellowknife, 227 are in Tlicho communities and 122 are on the Beaufort Delta.

There have been 3,610 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the territory since the pandemic began. According to the GNWT Covid-19 online dashboard, most of the current active cases remain uncategorized in terms of strain, or variant. A total of 124 have been identified as the Omicron variant.

The number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 in the NWT remains 12; there have been no new ICU admissions or hospitalizations recorded in the past 24 hours.