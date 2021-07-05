Northwestel is offering six $4,000 scholarships for Northern students attending post-secondary institutions.

Students currently enrolled at an institution and who are from the NWT, Yukon, Nunavut and northern Alberta or B.C. can apply.

The Northern Futures Scholarship program also offers summer employment opportunities and the possibility of employment at Northwestel upon graduation.

The company aims to award at least half of the scholarships to Indigenous students every year.

Applicants must provide proof of ancestry (if Indigenous) and northern residency, copies of an acceptance letter from a post-secondary institution and recent transcripts, a current photo for a media release and a written personal introduction.

For more information and to apply visit https://www.nwtel.ca/scholarships.

Applications are open until July 31.