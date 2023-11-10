Northwestel internet, cable and phone customers in Yellowknife, Behchoko, Whati and Fort Providence are likely noticing disruptions in service today.

The telecommunications company suspects that its fibre infrastructure has been damaged, it stated in a Friday afternoon news release, acknowledging that internet and TV services are unavailable and cellular service is working “but heavily congested.”

Northwestel stated that technicians are working to restore service, which is expected to take several hours.