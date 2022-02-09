For those passionate about the art of poetry, specifically the long poem, NorthWords NWT will be hosting a writing workshop alongside its Annual General Meeting on this very subject at the Explorer Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 12

“Part of the idea is to make people discover new genres,” Valerie Gamache, executive director of NorthWords NWT said.

The workshop, which takes the form of a new subject on a yearly basis, is typically decided by community engagement.

“Often, we’ll get in touch with people, see what they would actually like to talk about, what they are passionate about,” said Gamache.

“(From) what I’ve seen from the literary community, in the NWT and Yellowknife, people really like poetry,” she continued.

The workshop is also set to feature Joseph LaBine, who had his own long poem (titled L297) published in 2021.

“He’s been in touch with us in the past few months,” said Gamache. “He was also asking some questions about adding a book lounge and being part of future activities, like during the (NorthWords Writers) festival, and also eventually putting together like a poetry night as well.”

Attendance is free for those looking to brush up on their poetry skills, the workshop holds up to 25 people in-person and is also available virtually on Zoom.