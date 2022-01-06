Despite the many modern advancements we see today, a modest number of Northerners still cling to the ‘honey bag’ or ‘honey bucket.’

It’s a waste collection device that allows the user to take their drippings or droppings out of their living area and dispose of them.

Basically, it’s a sometimes dirty method to get rid of feces or urine.

Anthony Foliot, better known to many as the Snowking of Snowking Festival fame, gave a colourful rundown of what to keep in mind when using a honey bag.

“Step one: Double bag or it’s a drag,” he began.

“Step two: If you plan on a big spaghetti dinner and a night of heavy drinking, make sure to change the bag before you go out,” Foliot continued.

“Step three: If you have a pile of frozen bags behind your shack, make sure you get them to the dump before spring melt.

“Step four: Never make home brew in a honey bag.

“And lastly: The best place to purchase a honey bag is the world famous Weaver and Devore.”

Former Yellowknife mayor Gord Van Tighem said honey bags are still in use but by very few.

“Bags are available at (Weaver and Devore) and drop off at the dump is no charge,” said Van Tighem.

According to Foliot, honey bags were a fairly well used item at the snow castle in the past, but now the team has moved to “molded plastic pots,” such as the ones found in portable toilets.

Ken Weaver, of Weaver and Devore, said the store has been selling the honey bag for 60 years, and the item still sells fairly well.

“(We sell) a reasonable amount,” he said. “I mean, of course, everybody in town is on pump-out services, unless they’re a little bit off the grid. Wherever people have remote cabins, usually they haul their waste back to town.

“They’re just a good sturdy, heavy bag, and hopefully they don’t drip when you carry your waste out,” Weaver said.