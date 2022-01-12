As many as 30 per cent of people are not showing up for booked Covid testing appointments, even after and e-mail-reminder was been sent to those who scheduled them.

Due to the Omicron outbreak in the Yellowknife region, the need for testing has spiked.

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) is requesting community assistance in addressing the aforementioned situation by reducing no-show numbers for testing appointments.

The NTHSSA is asking all people seeking Covid testing to keep the following in mind:

Booking an appointment online, in advance, maintains speed and quality of service the Health Authority says. Recent case numbers have impacted the walk-in capacity and are leading to longer waits for booked appointments, for those who need to schedule their visit on specific dates or times.

Those who arrive for an appointment scheduled in advance at the Yellowknife testing centre will be assessed to determine whether home testing is appropriate. Those who qualify for home testing will be given a home testing kit, instructions, and sent home.

Public health asks those who make scheduled appointments to cancel if they no longer require the spot. Cancellation links are included in Booking confirmation emails and reminder emails contain links for cancellation.

Testing appointments needed as part of isolation requirements should be booked as soon as confirmation of testing dates is known. This information can be found in the self-isolation plan provided by ProtectNWT.

If you’re unable to book an appointment online for a specific date, book the next closest available appointment or access the walk-in testing Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Continue to check booking schedule in case an opening occurs.