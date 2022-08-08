The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) is continuing its operation of day and sobering services in Yellowknife following no bids to take over the centre.

According to the notice, July 15, 2022 is when the request for proposals for operators closed.

“To ensure continued services for these essential programs the [NTHSSA] will continue as operator of these services until at least March 31, 2023,” reads the notice.

“During this time a new call for proposals will be issued to find an operator for this programming,” it continues.

“In the meantime, services will continue under the current operating hours with the day shelter service offered the at 4807, 49th street and sobering centre services at 5111, 50th street.”

The NTHSSA began delivering day and sobering centre services in the City on March 31, 2022.

The changes came about after the NWT Disabilities Council (NWTDC) decided not to renew its six month contract.

“The NTHSSA was recently made aware that the NWTDC did not wish to extend their current operating contract for six months while the RFP (request for proposals) process was undertaken,” reads a previous update from back in March of 2022.

RELATED REPORTING: NTHSSA to take over Day and Sobering Centre, move day shelter services to old Visitors Centre location

On top of the renewal not going through, day sheltering services were also announced by NTHSSA as no longer being provided at the combined service location on 5111 50 St.

Instead, shelter users were directed to the new Day Shelter at 4807 49 St. for such services — the site of the former Yellowknife Visitors Centre.

As well, access to food, laundry, showers and other programming are also available at this location.

Effective as of April 1, the hours of operation for the Sobering Centre will be 4 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Those needing to sleep off the effects of alcohol or drugs during between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. will be supervised at the 49 Street shelter location.

Changes are to be directly communicated to shelter users and partner organizations in Yellowknife, according to the NTHSSA.