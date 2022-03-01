Yellowknife’s Day and Sobering Centre will cease day-shelter services next month as the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) assumes temporary control of the centre and searches for a new operator.

NTHSSA spokesperson David Maguire confirmed on Tuesday afternoon (March 1) that the NTHSSA would take over the centre starting April 1, immediately after the existing contract with the Northwest Territories Disabilities Council (NWTDC) expires.

“This change is intended to be in place for 6 months while a request for proposal process is undertaken to find an operator for the centre,” a statement from the NTHSSA reads.

The statement also says that the decision was made after “the NTHSSA was recently made aware that the NWTDC did not wish to extend their current operating contract for 6 months while the RFP process was undertaken.”

“We would like to thank the NWTDC for the service they have provided in delivering this program over the last three years.”

Once the change of management is made, sheltering services will no longer be provided at the 50th street location; Instead, those looking for shelter will be able to access service at the former site of the Yellowknife Visitors Centre. Sobering centre services will still be provided in the evening and at night at the 50th street location.

The NWTDC has been contracted to manage the centre since 2018.

Denise McKee, the NWTDC’s executive director, did not respond to a request for comment on Monday. Johnelle Joseph, the centre’s manager, was not available for comment in time for publication.