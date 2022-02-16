Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated is moving away from supplying isolation kits and instead will distribute Covid-19 rapid test kits to daycares and long-term care facilities.

The land claims organization made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, stating that 6,300 Artron Covid-19 rapid antigen tests are on the way to Rankin Inlet and another 4,300 tests will be shipped later this month.

“Now that the Government of Nunavut is providing isolation grocery hampers, NTI has made the decision to refocus our efforts on making antigen tests available to limit the spread (of the virus),” Nunavut Tunngavik wrote in a news release.

NTI will no longer accept applications for isolation kits as of Wednesday.

The organization stated that it has spent in excess of $3 million on more than 6,000 isolation kits for Nunavut Inuit households since the pandemic began, using $2,550,126 from Indigenous Community Support Funds and $461,000 from Canadian Food Centres Canada.

Regional Inuit associations continue to offer food support programs, NTI noted.