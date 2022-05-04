Targeted supports are coming to Nunavut Inuit interested in becoming doctors, announced Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated May 4, saying they have partnered up with the University of Ottawa Medical School as well as the Government of Nunavut to secure two seats for students starting in September 2023.

“With the help of NTI and the University of Ottawa, we are working to fulfill the Government of Nunavut’s goal of training and hiring more Inuit health professionals,” said Nunavut health minister John Main.

The extra help for Inuit will include application support from Makigiaqta Inuit Training Corporation and NTI on obtaining pre-requisites. Upon admission, Nunavut Inuit applicants could also be eligible for training and childcare allowances as well as tutoring.

This will be important for Nunavummiut to receive culturally sensitive care in the future, said NTI President and Makigiaqta chair Aluki Kotierk.

“Over the next few years, we would like to see several cohorts of Nunavut Inuit to begin training toward becoming a doctor. The training and employment of Inuit health care professionals is essential for accessible, safe, high quality, Inuktut health care.”

Applications to the University of Ottawa are due October 1, 2022. Graduates of Nunavut Arctic College’s Bachelor of Science in Arctic Nursing may be eligible.