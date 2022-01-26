Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. is giving away 25 snowmobiles to fully vaccinated Nunavut Inuit in April as encouragement to get inoculated against Covid-19.

Nunavut Inuit enrolled under the Nunavut Agreement who are over the age of five will automatically be entered into the draw. However, in order to claim a prize, those whose names are chosen must show proof of vaccination by April 29.

“I would like to thank all the Nunavut Inuit who have been vaccinated against Covid-19. We are excited to be launching this draw to recognize the importance of vaccination and public safety. If you are not vaccinated against Covid-19, I strongly encourage you to make an appointment with your local health centre” said NTI President Aluki Kotierk.

NTI has set aside one snowmobile for each Nunavut community.

Nunavut Inuit living outside the territory who are fully vaccinated will be eligible for one of two $5,000 cash draws.