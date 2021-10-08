Land claims organization Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated (NTI) is seeking input from Nunavummiut in the co-development of Indigenous Health Legislation with the Government of Canada and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK).

Between October and November, NTI will conduct interviews, host community radio shows, meet with community wellness committees and request written submissions through social media to address Inuit-specific federal programs, midwifery and birthing services, mental health, community wellness organizations as well as training Inuit in health professions and accountability.

“Inuit have a right to health care, including the right to be involved in developing, determining and administering the health programs that affect us. Yet, Inuit experience troubling gaps in access to health services and in health outcomes,” said NTI President Aluki Kotierk. “These engagements are designed to learn from Inuit experiences and aspirations as we prepare to work with the Government of Canada to co-develop Indigenous Health Legislation.”