Northwest Territories Power Corporation has issued a public apology for a spate of power outages in Inuvik over the past month and is telling residents more are on the way.

A notice was published to NTPC’s Facebook page July 13.

“NTPC recognizes that there have been a number of unplanned power outages in Inuvik over the past two months,” says the notice. “These outages have been caused by several different causes including equipment failure, bird and animal strikes and power supply issues during maintenance activities. We understand the frustration and inconvenience outages can cause and appreciate your patience and understanding.

“In the days and weeks ahead, we will be sharing information about upcoming planned outages required for the Town of Inuvik to complete work on the Utilidor systems as well as potential outages that may occur during the final commissioning of the Inuvik High Point wind turbine. Thank you for your ongoing co-operation.”