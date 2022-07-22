The Nunavut Liquor and Cannabis Commission (NULC) is now accepting proposals for its new Ujjiqsuqta Community Initiatives program, which includes three funding streams for Social Responsibility, Safe and Sober Graduation Grant and the Wellness Support Grant.

Funding will be provided to those who promote the safe and responsible use of cannabis and liquor in Nunavut while also meeting the requirements of the funding streams.

Individuals, organizations, municipal governments, non-profits, designated Inuit organizations and local businesses can apply. Applicable projects under this program include:

– Initiatives, programs and campaigns promoting safe use of liquor and cannabis;

– Partnerships and programs focusing on harm prevention in relation to cannabis and liquor; and

– Promoting sober and safe graduation celebrations

All programs must take place in Nunavut and be directed by Nunavummiut. Application deadline is Sept. 30. Proposals can be submitted to info@nulc.ca.