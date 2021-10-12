A new proof of vaccination certificate is now available to Nunavummiut, Nunavut’s Department of Health announced on Oct. 12.

The new certificate will allow territorial residents to comply with the upcoming federal proof of vaccination requirements for domestic travel and access non-essential services in jurisdictions requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

It will not be replacing the vaccine exemption letter required by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer at this time, which is required to skip a two-week isolation in a southern hub.

The vaccination certificate will include an individual’s name, date of birth, vaccine information and a QR code, which will allow for verification of vaccine status.

It is free and can be obtained at local health centres, Iqaluit Public Health, the Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit, and there will also be a clinic at Iqaluit’s Cadet Hall on Oct. 14 and 15 between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. People are asked to schedule a time to pick-up their certificate to avoid overwhelming health facilities.

The Department of Health is recommending people only request a vaccination certificate a few days prior to a scheduled travel date. Nunavummiut are also recommended to research the public health restrictions of any given destination as well as the proof of vaccination requirements before travelling.

Vaccine supplies remain available throughout Nunavut. People can call their local health centre or Iqaluit Public Health if they haven’t received a Covid-19 vaccination yet.

Anyone who develops symptoms of Covid-19 is advised to call the COVID-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST to arrange testing, or notify their community health centre right away. If symptomatic, please do not go to the health centre in person, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days.