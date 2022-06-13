The federal government on June 7 announced it will invest $4.5 million to support the cleaning and balancing of air handling units in Nunavut schools alongside the Government of Nunavut, which will be providing around $2.1 million for the same purpose.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of having good ventilation in public facilities across Canada. By funding and cleaning and balancing of the ventilation systems in schools across the territory, we are creating healthier and safer learning environments for children in Nunavut,” said Dominic LeBlanc, federal minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

More than 130 units and ducts are expected to be cleaned across the territory to ensure reduced virus transmission in schools. There will be more than 900 air filters installed to ensure cleaner air.

“This funding will support improved ventilation in our schools, which is key for reducing transmission of Covid-19,” said Nunavut Education Minister Pamela Gross. “Effective air circulation and filtering inside classrooms will help keep students and staff healthy.”