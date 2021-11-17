The eight members of the sixth Government of Nunavut cabinet will comprise two rookie MLAs, both women.

Of the 16 MLAs who allowed their names to stand for a cabinet post, the successful nominees were Quttiktuq MLA David Akeeagok, Cambridge Bay MLA Pamela Gross, South Baffin MLA David Joanasie, Rankin Inlet South MLA Lorne Kusugak, Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Lightstone, Arviat North-Whale Cove MLA John Main, Pangnirtung MLA Margaret Nakashuk and Aggu MLA Joanna Quassa, who required a fifth round of voting to break what started out as an nine-way tie.

Quassa and Gross are the only newly-elected MLAs to be selected for a cabinet seat.

The choices were made during Wednesday’s leadership forum by secret ballot. The eventful day wrapped up at 10 p.m.

Premier-elect P.J. Akeeagok, chosen as government leader during the afternoon, will assign portfolios to his cabinet.

The first sitting of the legislative assembly will be held on Friday.