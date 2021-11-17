The eight members of the sixth Government of Nunavut cabinet will comprise two rookie MLAs, both women.

Of the 16 MLAs who allowed their names to stand for a cabinet post, the successful nominees were Quttiktuq MLA David Akeeagok, Cambridge Bay MLA Pamela Gross, South Baffin MLA David Joanasie, Rankin Inlet South MLA Lorne Kusugak, Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Lightstone, Arviat North-Whale Cove MLA John Main, Pangnirtung MLA Margaret Nakashuk and Aggu MLA Joanna Quassa, who required a fifth round of voting to break what started out as an nine-way tie.

Quassa and Gross are the only newly-elected MLAs to be selected for a cabinet seat.

The choices were made during Wednesday’s leadership forum by secret ballot. The eventful day wrapped up at 10 p.m.

Premier-elect P.J. Akeeagok, chosen as government leader during the afternoon, will assign portfolios to his cabinet.

The first sitting of the legislative assembly will be held on Friday.

Derek Neary

Derek Neary has been reporting on developments in the North for 18 years. When he's not writing for Nunavut News, he's working on Northern News Services' special publications such as Opportunities North,...

