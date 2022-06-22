June 21st is National Indigenous Day and throughout the territory there were celebrations in recognition of Inuit, First Nations and Metis cultures.

In the capital the City of Iqaluit held a public barbeque at Iqaluit Square while there were pop-up stations giving away country food around the city among other activities.

In Gjoa Haven, the health centre hosted kids games and had educational resources on health made available to the public.

At the Mary River Mine, Baffinland hosted traditional games and hosted singing performances from Alannah Innuutiq and Amanda Akeagok.

There were events in various other communities including Kugluktuk, Cambridge Bay, Gjoa Haven and Pangnirtung where the RCMP, Government of Nunavut and different municipal governments celebrated National Indigenous Day with community feasts and games.

National Indigenous Day was first celebrated as National Aboriginal Day in 1996. It is a statutory holiday in the Northwest Territories and Yukon. June 21 was chosen for the significance of the summer solstice in many Indigenous cultures across the continent.