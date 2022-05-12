Nunavut has confirmed its eighth death due to Covid-19, announced the department of health on May 12.

“Last week, we received confirmation of an eighth Covid-19 death attributed to Nunavut,” said Nunavut’s chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson.

“The death is a sad reminder that Covid-19 is still around, and it is important that people continue to be vigilant and protect themselves against this virus. Our number one defense against Covid-19 is the vaccine. I urge all Nunavummiut to ensure they are up to date on their vaccinations.”

Covid-19 vaccines remain available in all 25 communities for residents ages five and up. Nunavummiut ages 50 and older who have received their booster shot more than four and a half months ago can now get their second booster.

While masks are no longer mandatory, the Government of Nunavut recommends people continue to wear them in public areas.