The number of Covid-19 infections across Nunavut has spiked to 74 in eight communities.

Thirty-seven new cases were announced on Wednesday morning, with diagnoses in Baker Lake, Iglulik and Arviat, on top of the five other Nunavut communities already confirmed to have cases of the virus.

Iqaluit has 25 active cases, Rankin Inlet has 22, Sanirajak and Pangnirtung each have nine, Arviat has six, while Qikiqtarjuaq, Baker Lake and Iglulik have one apiece.

“There is community transmission of Covid-19 in five of our communities. We need everyone to follow all the public health measures to try to get these outbreaks under control,” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson. “Public health is everyone’s responsibility, and your actions determine how our communities will get through this latest wave.”

With cases soaring, strict public health measures will remain in effect Nunavut-wide until at least Jan. 17. Travel restrictions are also in place for Rankin Inlet, Iqaluit, Pangnirtung, Sanirajak and Arviat. Travel to and from those communities is restricted to essential purposes only in addition to those returning to their home community or travelling to Southern Canada. Non-essential travel, especially between communities in Nunavut, is highly discouraged.

Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms – runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever or difficulty breathing – should call the COVID hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m.and 6 p.m. EDT or notify their community health centre right away by telephone. Please do not go to the health centre in person.