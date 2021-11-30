Healthcare workers at community health centres, continuing care homes, mental health facilities, the Qikiqtani General Hospital and all group five employees in Nunavut will now be required to vaccinate, announced Health minister John Main, beginning on Jan. 10.

Group five employees include graduate nurses, registered nurses, central sterilizing room technicians, dental therapists, midwives, registered psychiatric nurses and licensed practical nurses.

“Covid-19 vaccines are our best defense against the effects of the virus,” said Main. “Vaccinating frontline staff will help keep Nunavummiut safe when accessing health care services and protect the stability of the health care system.”

Health workers working in many different positions have already been required to vaccinate up to Hospital Standards Regulations and under the Nunavut Employees Union Collective Agreement.

Unvaccinated employees may be accommodated in a different position or through regular testing. Each request will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Considerations will include whether or not the worker is in a higher risk setting as well as the amount of direct interaction they have with Nunavummiut.