On April 6, Nunavut health minister John Main reaffirmed the Government of Nunavut’s plan to lift the public health emergency on April 11.

“For the past two years, Nunavummiut have had to make many sacrifices to protect our communities from the harms of Covid-19,” said Main.

“Today, we have learned much about this virus and have tools, such as testing options and vaccines to help reduce the risk.”

Once the public health emergency is lifted, Covid-19 will be treated like any other infectious disease.

While the mandatory mask mandate will be lifted, it will still be in place at government offices (including health facilities) and private businesses who chose to keep it. The City of Iqaluit also retains mask and vaccine mandates.

“Covid-19 is not gone,” said Nunavut’s chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson.

“I encourage all Nunavummiut to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves, their families, and their communities,” said Patterson.

“This means staying home when you are sick, wearing a mask when appropriate and avoiding gatherings if you have been exposed to Covid-19. I encourage all Nunavummiut to get their vaccine. Vaccination is our best defense against the virus.”

Other lifted measures include no restrictions on gathering sizes, no restrictions on physical distancing or capacity requirements.

Isolation will no longer be required for Covid-19 positive individuals but is still recommended.

The Government of Nunavut will no longer be reporting Covid-19 vaccine or cases data outside of regular requirements.

Southern isolation hubs will be closed, anyone who comes home sick is recommended to find an alternative means of isolation.

The Covid-19 hotline (1-888-975-8601) will remain in place until further notice. Any questions about Covid-19, including symptoms, testing and advice can be directed here. Do not call health facilities unless it is an emergency. Rapid test kits are available in Nunavut’s Northern/NorthMart stores.

For information on ongoing travel regulations, Nunavummiut are to call the travel hotline at 1-833-524-0735.

As for the Government of Nunavut’s isolation hamper program, it will be in place until the end of May.