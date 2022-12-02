Nunavut’s Department of Health is projecting seven communities will experience either health centre closures or a reduction in services over the holidays due to staff shortages.

Paramedics will still be on-site to help provide emergency or life-threatening care.

Five of these communities were listed by the Department of Health as follows:

-Arctic Bay: Jan. 4 to Jan. 10, 2023

-Iglulik: Jan. 20 to Feb. 28, 2023

-Kinngait: Jan. 9 to Jan. 30, 2023

-Resolute Bay: Jan. 1 to Jan. 6, 2023 and Jan. 12 to Jan. 28, 2023

Closures are subject to change based on staff availability.

Calls will continue to the health centres and will be directed to virtual services. There may be a delay during that process, but residents are advised to not hang up. Calls may be forwarded to other communities.