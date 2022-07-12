The Government of Nunavut (GN) has now ratified its tentative agreement with the Nunavut Employees Union (NEU) and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) which was agreed to back in March.

Over 4,000 GN employees who have been working under an expired labor contract for three years are now covered under the new collective agreement.

In an announcement, NEU officials said they would have preferred the GN come to the table at a much earlier time than they did.

“Challenges posed by travel and connectivity didn’t prevent us from conducting votes and hearing from as many members as possible,” said PSAC North Regional Executive Vice President Lorraine Rousseau.

NEU president Jason Rochon thanked its membership for pressuring the GN to come back to the bargaining table.

“Thank you NEU members, for your questions and comments, and sharing your concerns and experiences during the ratification of your new collective agreement, said Rochon.

“We listened and we are going (to) use what we heard to keep pushing for a better tomorrow for all of Nunavut.”