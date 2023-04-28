On April 28, the Nunavut Housing Corporation and NCC Development Ltd. announced the signing of contracts for the construction of 150 new public housing units across Cambridge Bay, Arviat, Rankin Inlet, Baker Lake, Arctic Bay, Gjoa Haven, Taloyoak and Iqaluit.

These new units are part of the 2023-24 Public Housing Delivery Plan under the Nunavut 3000 strategy.

The total contract value for 132 of these units is $92.5 million at $600 each square foot, with an extra 18 units for Iqaluit at a value of $12.8 million.

“One of the guiding principles of the Partnership Agreement with NCCD was to demonstrate value for money and realize significant increases to supply of new units. The contract value reflects a significant reduction in construction costs relative to bids from the past two years,” said Nunavut Housing Corporation president and CEO Eiryn Devereaux.

There will be a 30 per cent Inuit labour target as well as Inuit training opportunities for the trades, according to NCC Development president and CEO Clarence Synard.

“This contract will also create many opportunities for NCCD to work with local and regional companies to perform various aspects of the scope of work,” said Synard.