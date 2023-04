To help Nunavummiut keep up with the increasing cost of food in the territory, Nunavut’s Department of Family Services has increased the Income Assistance Program’s basic allowance as of April 1, 2023.

The new rates are as follows:

Zone 1: Arviat, Iqaluit, Rankin Inlet

-1 family member: $914

-2 family members: $1,024

-3 family members: $1,446

-4 family members: $1,840

-5 family members: $2,203

-6 family members: $2,538

-7 family members: $2,845

-8 family members: $3,121

-9 family members: $3,369

-10 family members: $3,589

Zone 2: Arctic Bay, Baker Lake, Cambridge Bay, Chesterfield Inlet, Gjoa Haven, Sanirajak, Iglulik, Kugluktuk, Naujaat, Whale Cove

-1 family member: $974

-2 family members: $1,087

-3 family members: $1,533

-4 family members: $1,950

-5 family members: $2,334

-6 family members: $2,688

-7 family members: $3,011

-8 family members: $3,302

-9 family members: $3,563

-10 family members: $3,792

Zone 3: Kinngait, Kimmirut, Pangnirtung, Sanikiluaq, Taloyoak

-1 family member: $992

-2 family members: $1,104

-3 family members: $1,558

-4 family members: $1,981

-5 family members: $2,372

-6 family members: $2,731

-7 family members: $3,059

-8 family members: $3,354

-9 family members: $3,618

-10 family members: $3,851

Zone 4: Clyde River, Coral Harbour, Grise Fiord, Kugaaruk, Pond Inlet, Qikiqtarjuaq, Resolute Bay

-1 family member: $1,048

-2 family members: $1,160

-3 family members: $1,637

-4 family members: $2,081

-5 family members: $2,491

-6 family members: $2,868

-7 family members: $3,211

-8 family members: $3,520

-9 family members: $3,795

-10 family members: $4,037

Source: Government of Nunavut