The Government of Nunavut has raised the amount it pays for the submission of wolf samples under the Wolf Sample Collection Program, the Department of Environment revealed in a news release on June 8.

Harvesters will now be paid $500 for each wolf submitted under the program – a $200 increase from the previous rate.

In areas where caribou populations are declining, specifically in the ranges of the Bathurst, Bluenose-East and Dolphin-Union herds, a total of $900 will be paid for wolves harvested under the program.

“The Department of Environment is committed to support active harvesting by providing increased financial opportunities to harvesters across Nunavut,” the release said.

The new rates took affect in May, 2023.

The Wolf Sample Collection Program, which compensates harvesters for submitting wolf skulls and other requested samples, was enacted in 2018.

During the Legislative Assembly of Nunavut’s recent spring sitting in Iqaluit, Minister of Environment Joanna Quassa revealed that the Kugluktuk Hunters and Trappers Organization has received $43,000 in compensation since the program was enacted.

She did not say how much compensation has been distributed across other communities, or provide a total for the territory.