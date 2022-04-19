The Nunavut Legislative Assembly will reconvene on April 20, to address legislative protocols surrounding the integrity commissioner’s report on a conflict of interest in the Department of Human Resources.

Tony Akoak, the Speaker of the Nunavut Legislature, said “following consultations with my colleagues, I am satisfied that the public interest requires that the House convene to fulfill its obligation under the Integrity Act to consider the recent report of the Integrity Commissioner.”

The visitors gallery at the Nunavut Legislature is also open once more, following the lifting of the territorial public health emergency. Visitors are required to wear masks.