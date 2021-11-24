The Speaker of Nunavut’s Legislative Assembly Tony Akoak announced on Nov. 22 they will be reconvene on Feb. 21, 2022 for its winter sitting.

Prior to the House reconvening, all members will be meeting as a full caucus to begin defining a mandate for this term of office. Premier P.J. Akeeagok stated, “I look forward to tabling a government’s mandate statement at the earliest opportunity.”

Newly-elected members will be completing their orientation during the last two weeks in January, said caucus chair Joe Savikataaq.

“All regular members will also be considering the government’s draft 2022-2023 capital esimates prior to their introduction in the winter sitting,” said Savikataaq.