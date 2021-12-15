Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok met with various federal ministers in Ottawa on Dec. 14, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss various issues impacting Nunavummiut.

Among these topics are housing, early childcare education and Elder care, according to the Premier.

“Looking forward to continuing the dialogue,” wrote Akeeagok on social media.

While the premier was down south he also met with NWT Premier Caroline Cochrane and Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal.

Akeeagok spoke with Vandal also with regards to housing, Elder care and mental health.

The Premier also gifted Trudeau with a piece of metal art in the shape of an Arctic char from Cambridge Bay’s Red Fish Studio.

“I’m so proud of the young artists who produced this artwork,” wrote Akeeagok. “This studio is an example of the many innovative projects across Nunavut.”