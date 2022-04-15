After two years of cancellations, the Nunavut Quest is set to return on April 18, bringing the long-awaited dog sled race back to the territory.

“The Nunavut Quest fosters so much pride and excitement knowing that just a few decades ago, we were unsure if Inuit dogs and the tradition of dog team racing would survive,” said Qikiqtani Inuit Association President Olayuk Akesuk.

The dog mushers will be departing from Arctic Bay and will finish in Iglulik.

A financial commitment from the Government of Canada was made following its apology to Qikiqtani Inuit in 2019. This includes $100,000 to go toward the Nunavut Quest for six years.