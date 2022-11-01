The Government of Nunavut has announced a death related to Covid-19 on Nov. 1.

This marks the territory’s 10th fatality due to the coronavirus.

“My sincere condolences to the family of the deceased,” said Nunavut Health Minister John Main. “Help protect our communities from Covid-19 this winter by getting vaccinated. We can all take protective measures in our daily lives by staying home when sick, wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and getting vaccinated.”

Nunavut chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson said he’s expecting a new wave of Covid-19 infections during the winter months.

“Covid-19 is still here and continues to be a concern for all Nunavut communities, and our condolences go out to the family,” said Patterson. “I encourage everyone to get vaccinated. The bivalent vaccine is available in Nunavut and provides effective protection against the original Covid-19 virus and the Omicron variant. Vaccination is our best defence against severe Covid-19 infection, hospitalization and death.”

For more information about the Covid-19 virus or vaccination contact the Covid-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601 or go to the Government of Nunavut Covid-19 vaccination page. Vaccine appointments can be made by contacting your local health centre or public health unit.