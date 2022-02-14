Nunavut’s population has grown by 914 people between 2016 and 2021, noted Statistics Canada in its 2021 Census Profile for Nunavut, published on Feb. 9 – a 2.5 per cent population growth over five years.

The territory as a whole is on an upward trend, however in the same time period the capital of Iqaluit experienced a four per cent population decline from 7,740 in 2016, to 7,429 in 2021.

Eight communities in total saw a decrease in population: Baker Lake, Cambridge Bay, Kinngait, Chesterfield Inlet, Iqaluit, Kugluktuk, Pond Inlet, Resolute Bay and Taloyoak. Taloyoak was the most significant decrease at 14.5 per cent, dipping the community’s head-count from 1,029 to 934. Cambridge Bay and Baker Lake had the smallest decreases of six and eight residents respectively.

Population increases of more than 10 per cent were also recorded in eight communities. Iglulik had the most significant increase of 17.5 per cent or 305 people, bringing the population to 2,049.

Three other communities reached a population greater than 1,000 individuals: Coral Harbour, Kugaaruk and Sanikiluaq.

The complete Nunavut-wide population census, broken down by community can be found on the Statistics Canada website under ‘Census Profile, 2021 Census of Population.’