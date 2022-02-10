Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer (CPHO), is in isolation due to exposure to Covid-19.

He released a statement Thursday indicating that he’ll be quarantined for 10 days due to being, on Feb. 7, a close contact to someone who has been diagnosed with the virus.

“I will be staying home until Feb. 17. I am continuing to perform my duties remotely,” said Patterson. “I am healthy and to date have not tested positive for the virus but am doing my part to protect the health of my community, colleagues and loved ones by following the isolation rules. If you have been in close, direct, and sustained contact with someone who is Covid-19 positive, within two days of them testing positive, please isolate for 10 days regardless of vaccination status.”

He added that anyone who is a contact of a contact doesn’t need to isolate, but should monitor for symptoms.