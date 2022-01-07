Nunavut’s Covid-19 active case count grew by 35 as of Friday with 16 of them in Arviat, 10 in Rankin Inlet, six in Pangnirtung and one each Iqaluit and Sanikiluaq. There is also a new presumptive case identified in Coral Harbour.

Whale Cove still has a presumptive case awaiting results from confirmation testing.

That increases the territory’s total number of active infections to 274 overall.

Iqaluit still has the most cases, at 73. There are 64 in Arviat, 55 in Rankin Inlet, 23 in Kinngait, 21 in Pangnirtung, 17 in Iglulik, 10 in Sanirajak, four in Qikiqtarjuaq, two in Cambridge Bay and Chesterfield Inlet and single cases in Sanikiluaq, Baker Lake and Pond Inlet.

There were five recoveries announced on Friday — four in Pangnirtung and one in Qikiqtarjuaq. That raises the total number of recoveries during this outbreak to 29.

“We know how to protect ourselves and others from severe illness from Covid-19: wear your masks, get vaccinated, stay home as much as possible and maintain distance. But we need to use them together to ensure effectiveness,” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson. “We’re all frustrated and tired after almost two years, but the safest way

forward is to stay vigilant and focused, so we can get through this latest wave.”

The next live Covid-19 update for the public is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. Eastern time.