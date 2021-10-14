Senator Dennis Patterson is organizing a donation of ready-to-feed baby formula and safe-to-swallow toothpaste for Iqaluit residents.

Working with VIO volunteers, an Ontario-based non-profit group founded to send aid during the Covid-19 pandemic, the goal is to ship $10,000 worth of formula and $5,000 worth of toothpaste to the Nunavut capital.

“I wanted to find something that we could help provide that would meet the needs of Iqalummiut,” Patterson said. “The city, businesses and private citizens have been excellent at sourcing water to provide residents. But we can’t forget that parents rely on water to mix formula for their children and brush their kids’ teeth. That is why we are focusing on ready-to-feed formula and safe-to-swallow toothpaste. We can reduce water consumption at a time when resources are slim while helping bring piece of mind to parents.”

Canadian North and Arctic Co-ops have agreed to provide free shipping in support of the effort, according to Patterson’s office.