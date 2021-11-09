The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) announced 24 new cases of Covid-19 in the NWT since Nov. 5.

There are 43 active cases among residents in the territory and three active out-of-territory cases.

Of the 46 overall active cases, a recent surge of Covid-19 in the Beaufort Delta region has affected Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk with a combined total of 18 active cases.

As well, in Dettah, Ndilǫ, and Yellowknife, there are a total of 25 active cases.

Behchokǫ̀, Hay River, and K’atl’odeeche First Nation are down to a single case.

Ekati also has just one infected individual.

The total number of NWT Covid cases going back to mid-August has increased to 1,802.

Over that period, 1,721 NWT residents and 24 out-of-territory cases have recovered, and there have been 11 deaths.