The territorial government is now providing coverage for Trikafta, a treatment drug for 90 per cent of Canadians with cystic fibrosis that can cost $300,000 per year, per patient.

“I am pleased that residents with cystic fibrosis now have access to this life-altering medication,” said Health Minister Julie Green. “The GNWT is committed to supporting coverage of new therapies and to improve patient access to new medications for those who need them.”

Cystic fibrosis is a “progressive genetic disease that mainly affects the lungs and digestive system and causes persistent lung infections and loss of lung function,” according to the Department of Health.

Trikafta can be taken by residents 12 years and older who have a specific cystic fibrosis mutation.

Residents being prescribed Trikafta can apply for coverage under the Government of the GNWT’s extended and Métis health benefits programs.

First Nations and Inuit residents can apply under the federal Non-Insured Health Benefits program.