Lea Morrison has been chosen as the Conservative’s choice to run against the NDP’s Kelvin Kotchilea, the Liberal Party’s Michael McLeod and the Green Party’s recently-announced candidate, Roland Laufer.

According to her bio on the NT Conservatives website, Morrison believes in a fiscally responsible and accountable government and by running “hopes to create real change in Canada.”

Morrison was born in Saskatchewan, where she completed a BA in Native Studies at the University of Saskatchewan.

During her first 16 years in the province, Morrison moved around with her mom, dad and brother. Morrison become a mother in her teens where she wanted to lead by example for her children and younger sibling while finishing her post-secondary education.

She currently works at a breast screening clinic in Thunder Bay, assisting in facilitating critical medical testing for at risk women in Northern Ontario.