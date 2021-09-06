The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) announced the NWT Courthouse in Yellowknife as an exposure location, Sept. 6.

Anyone who was in the courthouse for more than 10 minutes between Sept. 1 and Sept. 3 is asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. Those who have symptoms should immediately isolate and arrange to be tested, according to the OCPHO.

All locations in Yellowknife are considered exposure locations.

The OCPHO continues to recommend wearing a mask in all indoor, public places across the NWT.