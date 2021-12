There are 87 active Covid-19 cases in the Northwest Territories, most of them in the Yellowknife region.

Public health officials updated the NWT case count for the first time since Christmas Eve on Dec. 29.

Dr. Kami Kandola, chief public health officer, said 68 new Covid-19 cases had been recorded in that time.

There are now 72 active cases in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilo, eight in Fort Smith, three in the Tlicho region and two each in the Beaufort Delta and the Sahtu.