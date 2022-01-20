One new flight to the Northwest Territories has been identified as the site of a Covid-19 exposure, according to the GNWT’s latest update.

The GNWT updated its Covid-19 exposure and outbreak notification page shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 to include the Jan. 16 flight from Whitehorse to Inuvik, plus three new outbreaks and two new exposure sites.

Here are the latest outbreaks and exposures as of the evening of Jan. 19:

New workplace outbreaks:

Yellowknife: Yellowknife Daycare Association, starting Jan. 17

Other new outbreaks:

Yellowknife: Small Explorers Day Home, starting January 15

Yellowknife Day Care Association, starting January 15

New exposure sites:

Inuvik: United Taxi Services, Jan. 15-17 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Yellowknife: Raven’s Nest Daycare, Jan. 17 from 8:30 to 5 p.m. and Jan. 18 from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

New exposures on flights:

Air North Flight 335 from Whitehorse to Inuvik, Jan. 16, 10:00 a.m. departure, every row

Anyone who was present on or after the first day of a workplace outbreak or during an exposure is asked to self-monitor for symptoms regardless of vaccination status, isolate and get tested if symptoms develop. A fourth-day test is required, regardless of symptoms, for those not fully vaccinated.

Anyone who was on the Air North flight to Inuvik who is fully vaccinated is asked to monitor for symptoms for ten days afterwards and get tested both on the fourth day and if symptoms develop. Anyone on the flight who was not fully vaccinated is asked to isolate immediately and get tested on the eighth day after exposure or if symptoms occur.